Renowned infertility specialist ventures into film production

By Express News Service

Dr. Kamini A Rao, a pioneer in the field of assisted reproduction, is foraying into the entertainment business. The Padma Shri recipient has launched Poorvi Productions, a venture supported by her daughter-in-law, Pooja Sidharth Rao.

The idea behind this production house, they say, is to influence the society with a commitment of bringing a change on the mind set of the public, while creating a stage that focuses on making a difference through streams like Dr Kamini Rao’s Masterclass and Poorvi Raaga Harate. The production house also aims to create a responsible platform for creating socially positive films.