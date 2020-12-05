Home Entertainment Kannada

Sreeleela to star in Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari

Sreeleela is going to play the female lead in Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Dubaari, directed by Nanda Kishore.

Actress Sreeleela.

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Sreeleela is going to play the female lead in Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming commercial entertainer, Dubaari, directed by Nanda Kishore. The project, being bankrolled by producer Uday K Mehta, will have her sharing screen space with Action Prince for the first time. The makers, who are in the process of finalising the cast, have confirmed the lead heroine, and an official announcement will be made soon.

Sreeleela, the young talent in Sandalwood, has been garnering attention since her debut with AP Arjun’s KISS, which she followed with Chethan Kumar’s directorial Bharaate starring Sriimurali. The actor is currently getting to cement her foothold in Kannada cinema and chose to wait for the right project to come by, and she bags her next biggie. She is also simultaneously pursuing her medical degree. 

Dubaari brings together Dhruva Sarja and Nanda Kishore for the second time after Pogaru. The project was officially started on Nov. 6 with a simple muhurath, and the team plans to start shooting from this month or early next year. Dubaari’s tag line - ‘I am very costly’ — has been receiving a lot of attention, and the makers are planning to come up with the first look soon. The film also features Doddanna and Tara playing prominent roles, while Pogaru music director Chandan Shetty is composing the score.

