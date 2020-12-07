Yasha Shivakumar bags a biggie, to star in Shivarajkumar’s Shivappa

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yasha Shivakumar, who is stepping into tinsel town with Hariprasad Jayanna’s under-production Padavi Poorva, has bagged her next, and it is a big project. The newcomer in Sandalwood will be a part of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, Shivappa, directed by Vijay Milton.

The action commercial drama features Anjali as the female lead, and now Yasha Shivakumar has also been brought on board as one of the heroines. She will be paired opposite Dhananjay in the film. Vijay Milton, who began shooting for the film on Nov. 23, has completed the first schedule.

Updating the audience on the film’s status, the director posted on his Twitter handle, “donewith 1st schedule of #shivappa to all @NimmaShivanna fans out there,i became one of u?? 8 days of schedule completed 23 scenes. tnx to the whole team” (sic). The next schedule is expected to start from Dec. 8, when Yasha Shivakumar will be joining the sets.

Shivappa, produced by Krishna Sarthak, will be cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton’s first Kannada project. He has also written the story and will be handling the cinematography as well. They have brought back the Tagaru duo of the Century Star and Daali Dhananjay again.

The film also stars Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame in a major role. It has Anjali returning to Kannada cinema after five years. The film also includes Umashree and Shashikumar as part of the cast. Anoop Seelin is composing the music for the film.

