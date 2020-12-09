Home Entertainment Kannada

Prakyath Paramesh, Sanjana Anand to star in director Shashank’s next

Shashank is among the five Kannada filmmakers who have teamed up for a 2-hour commercial entertainer. Shooting to begin this week in Sakleshpur

Published: 09th December 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sanjana Anand (Photo | Sanjana Anand, Instagram)

Actress Sanjana Anand (Photo | Sanjana Anand, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Ever since it emerged that five Kannada directors are teaming up for a commercial entertainer, film lovers have been eagerly waiting to know about the new developments regarding the project. Now, it has been confirmed that Shashank, one of the five directors, has brought on board Prakyath and Sanjana Anand to play the lead roles in his segment.  

Prakyath Paramesh made his acting debut with Naduve Antaraviralli, and this as-yet-untitled film will mark his second outing.  Meanwhile, Sanjana Anand, who shot to fame with Chemistry of Kariyappa, is currently looking forward to the release of her next film Salaga. The first shooting schedule of the new film will start in Sakleshpur this week. The director plans to shoot for eight straight days at the location.

Yogaraj Bhat finalises former Comedy Khiladigalu contestants for his segment

Meanwhile, director Yogaraj Bhat, who plans to begin the shooting by December-end or in January, has finalised on the cast. He has signed up former Comedy Khiladigalu contestants — Nayana, Govinde Gowda and Divya. Director Jayatheertha will be the next to begin shooting after Shashank, and he is looking to cast actor Rishi.

An officially announcement will be made from his end once the cast is finalised as he, along with other directors KM Chaitanya and Pawan Kumar, are currently busy with the pre-production work for their respective portions. The project was conceived during the lockdown, and the filmmakers are working towards completing it by January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakyath Paramesh Sanjana Anand Shashank
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Video
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp