Prakyath Paramesh, Sanjana Anand to star in director Shashank’s next

By Express News Service

Ever since it emerged that five Kannada directors are teaming up for a commercial entertainer, film lovers have been eagerly waiting to know about the new developments regarding the project. Now, it has been confirmed that Shashank, one of the five directors, has brought on board Prakyath and Sanjana Anand to play the lead roles in his segment.

Prakyath Paramesh made his acting debut with Naduve Antaraviralli, and this as-yet-untitled film will mark his second outing. Meanwhile, Sanjana Anand, who shot to fame with Chemistry of Kariyappa, is currently looking forward to the release of her next film Salaga. The first shooting schedule of the new film will start in Sakleshpur this week. The director plans to shoot for eight straight days at the location.

Yogaraj Bhat finalises former Comedy Khiladigalu contestants for his segment

Meanwhile, director Yogaraj Bhat, who plans to begin the shooting by December-end or in January, has finalised on the cast. He has signed up former Comedy Khiladigalu contestants — Nayana, Govinde Gowda and Divya. Director Jayatheertha will be the next to begin shooting after Shashank, and he is looking to cast actor Rishi.

An officially announcement will be made from his end once the cast is finalised as he, along with other directors KM Chaitanya and Pawan Kumar, are currently busy with the pre-production work for their respective portions. The project was conceived during the lockdown, and the filmmakers are working towards completing it by January.