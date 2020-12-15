Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF director Prashanth Neel to unveil first look teaser of Sriimurali's MadhaGaja

The teaser of the film, bankrolled by Umapathy Films, and directed by Mahesh Kumar, is set to be released on December 17.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Director Prashanth Neel (L) and Sriimurali

Director Prashanth Neel (L) and Sriimurali (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

MadhaGaja's first look teaser will be released on Dec. 17 on Sriimurali's birthday, and what makes the occasion all the more special for the actor is that director Prashanth Neel will be unveiling it. Sriimurali took to Instagram and posted, "Happy to share that My Godfather ‘Directorrrr’ Prashanth Neel will be releasing the Madhagaja 1stlook teaser. Stay connected (Sic)."

The actor-director was associated with Ugramm, Prashanth Neel’s debut project which brought a fresh turn to Sriimurali’s career. The film went to become a hit, and since then there has been news of the two getting together for Ugramm Veeram.

However, they are at present busy with their current commitments. While Prashanth Neel is in the last stage of shooting for KGF Chapter 2, Sriimurali is shooting for MadhaGaja.

The film has entered its third shooting schedule, in which director Mahesh Kumar is filming some major fight sequences and talkie portions. They have come up with a huge set at a whopping cost created by art director Mohan B Kere.

The film, bankrolled by Umapathy S Gowda, has music by Ravi Basuru and cinematography by Naveen Kuamr. Its cast consists of  Ashika Ranganath as the female lead, along with Jagapathi Babu and Devayani.

