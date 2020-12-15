Shivarajkumar's next with director Harsha to start rolling from mid-January

Home Entertainment Kannada

The actor, who is currently shooting for Vijay Milton's Shivappa, looks to start the new year with his next film, which will begin on Sankranthi.

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It's nothing but shooting that’s been keeping Shivarajkumar busy post the lockdown. The 122-films-old actor, who completed the shooting of the remaining portions for Bhajarangi 2, is currently working on Vijay Milton's Shivappa. He is also gearing up to start 2021 with A Harsha's next, shooting for which will begin from mid-January.

The makers recently filmed a muhurath shot with a simple pooja, and the official launch of the film will take place on January 14 or 15. "That is when we will start shooting" says Shivanna, who also completed the shoot for a jewellery ad in between all this.

This will be the fourth collaboration between Shivanna and Harsha, who had worked together in Vajrakaya, and later teamed up for Bhajarangi,followed by the yet-to-be released Bhajarangi 2. The team is still contemplating on the title. The director is said to have come up with a realistic plot and a subject that is completely different from their previous outings.

While this will be the 124th project for the Century Star, Shivanna mentions that his next 125th will be Bhairathi Ranagal. The milestone film for the actor has a title, which was drawn from the character played by Shivanna in Mufti. The film also starred Sriimurali, was directed by Narthan. 

