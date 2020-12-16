Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar turns singer for Life is Beautiful

The film features Priyanka Upendra in an important role as Caroline along with Lasya Nagaraj in the lead cast.

Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar is now making his singing debut in his upcoming film, Life is Beautiful. Penned by Madan Bellisalu, the "inspirational" song is composed by Nobin Paul.  Pruthvi, who credits Michael Jackson as his influence, reveals he is not a trained singer. However, the actor is an adept social singer, and has even sung for a Tulu music album.

According to the team, Pruthvi would often be seen singing the tune of this song with his own words, and they decided to make the actor sing the number. "Like how an actor takes several shots to perfect a scene, I did take several attempts and for over three hours to record the song. I had even requested the team to drop it if my voice and singing was not up to the mark. But the team loved it," said Pruthvi.

The film features Priyanka Upendra in an important role as Caroline along with Lasya Nagaraj in the lead cast. Directed by Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius, Life is Beautiful will be bankrolled by filmmaker Lohith H’s Friday Films and Kishore Narasimhaiah’s in association with  Silver Train International banner. 

