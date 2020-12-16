Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty to begin New Year in Kashmir with 777 Charlie climax shoot  

The director is particular that the climax sequences should be shot during heavy snowfall and he has now decided to go back to Kashmir in the first week of January.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rakshit Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty will begin 2021 amid snowcapped peaks, as he will be in Kashmir at that time to shoot the climax sequence for 777 Charlie.

The film, directed by Kiranraj, is in the last phase of shooting now. The team had planned a 14-day schedule in Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, and had divided the schedule into two parts. They have completed the first part of the shoot, and director Kiranraj says it was a great experience. The crew is back in the city now, and is getting ready for the final schedule.

The director is particular that the climax sequences should be shot during heavy snowfall. He has now decided to go back to Kashmir in the first week of January. 777 Charlie is presented by Pushkar Films and produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner, Paramvah Studios.

The adventure comedy-drama has been creating a buzz since it went on floors. It is one of the most awaited flicks in 2021. The film will be out in five languages. It is being made in Kannada, and will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. 

It has Nobin Paul composing the music and Aravind Kashyap handling the camera work. The film, which also made news for featuring a couple of Labrador dogs, marks the acting debut of Bobby Simha, who is playing a pivotal role along with Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait forming the rest of the cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty Kiranraj Pushkar Films
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
Video
LDF workers celebrating their victory at Payyoli in kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
LDF gets upper hand in most of the Kerala local bodies
A farmer wraps himself with a shawl on a cold winter morning during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm laws. (Photo| PTI)
Farmers' Protests cause loss of Rs 3,500 crore everyday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp