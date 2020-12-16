Home Entertainment Kannada

Shanvi Srivastava gives New Year treat to fans with Kasturi Mahal teaser 

Shanvi Srivastava is ready with a New Year gift for her fans — a teaser from Kasturi Mahal, which will be out at midnight as the world enters 2021.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Shanvi Srivastava in Kasthuri Mahal

By Express News Service

Shanvi Srivastava is ready with a New Year gift for her fans - a teaser from Kasturi Mahal, which will be out at midnight as the world enters 2021. Director Dinesh Baboo, who has completed the shooting for the thriller, is now working on the teaser, and it will be unveiled on January 1st at 12:01 am.

The film is produced by Ravish RC and Rubin Ra. It went on floors during Dasara, and has been shot in the picturesque locations of Chikamagalur. The team completed the shoot in one schedule. Kasturi Mahal will be the Amrutha Varshini director's 50th outing.

He has come up with a paranormal thriller based on a his personal experience. The film also features Shruti Prakash, Skanda and senior actor Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles. It has music composed by Gumineni Vijay and cinematography by PKH Dass.

