Ramesh Reddy and Sriimurali to collaborate for a film

By Express News Service

Producer Ramesh Reddy will be associating with Sriimurali for a project, and an announcement was made by the production house on the actor’s birthday. This will be the seventh venture made under the banner of Suraj Productions, which has previously bankrolled films like Padd Huli and Nathicharami. Next in line for release from the production house are 100, directed by Ramesh Aravind; and Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, which is currently on floors.

This is the first time the actor and producer are collaborating for a project. It is said to carry a huge budget. The makers are looking to bring in a director on board who can do justice to the story, as well as Sriimurali’s characterisation and the entire film’s presentation. The actor is currently committed to MadhaGaja, after which he will take up Dr Suri’s film.