Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Reddy and Sriimurali to collaborate for a film

Producer Ramesh Reddy will be associating with Sriimurali for a project, and an announcement was made by the production house on the actor’s birthday.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Sriimurali

Sandalwood actor Sriimurali

By Express News Service

Producer Ramesh Reddy will be associating with Sriimurali for a project, and an announcement was made by the production house on the actor’s birthday. This will be the seventh venture made under the banner of Suraj Productions, which has previously bankrolled films like Padd Huli and Nathicharami. Next in line for release from the production house are 100, directed by Ramesh Aravind; and Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, which is currently on floors.  

This is the first time the actor and producer are collaborating for a project. It is said to carry a huge budget. The makers are looking to bring in a director on board who can do justice to the story, as well as Sriimurali’s characterisation and the entire film’s presentation. The actor is currently committed to MadhaGaja, after which he will take up Dr Suri’s film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Reddy Sriimurali
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp