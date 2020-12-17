Sriimurali to collaborate with his dream team

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The actor is joining a project directed by Dr Suri, the script for which has been written by Prashanth Neel; an official announcement will be made by the production house Hombale Films on his birthday today

Sriimurali is currently shooting for MadhaGaja, and there is already a buzz around his next project. The reason: it will have the Roaring Star collaborating with his dream team. There have been reports of him signing up a film to be directed by Dr Suri, the script for which has been written by Prashanth Neel. Speculation was also rife that the project will have Sriimurali teaming up with the production house, Hombale Films. Now, an announcement has been made by the production house on social media, saying, “We are thrilled to announce our next vision HombaleFilms8, and rightly on Sririmurali’s birthday.”

This will be the actor’s first association with producer

Vijay Kiragandur, who has bankrolled big projects, including the pan-India film, KGF Chapter 1, Raajakumara, and the yet-to-be-released KGF Chapter 2, Yuvarathnaa and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. While an official announcement will be made by the production house on Thursday, Sriimurali told CE that the film marks the coming together of an excellent team.

“While Dr Suri comes with his expertise, the film will have a script written by Prashanth Neel, which I am blessed to get again. Moreover, Vijay Kiragandur as a producer makes it more exciting. I am getting to work with a positive and energetic team,” says Sriimurali. “I am waiting for the project to start, which we are looking at early next year,” he adds.

While Sriimurali feels that it is too early to reveal any other details about the film or his role, he stresses that this movie will have him explore yet another character which he hasn’t attempted before.

“We aim to make a good

Kannada movie. I am currently having a good experience working for MadhaGaja, which brings together a good team of director Mahesh Kumar, producer Umpathy S Gowda, and the crew, and it will continue in my next project as well. Right now, I am humbled that something grateful is happening on my career front,” he says.The actor, who has completed 55 days of shooting schedule for MadhaGaja, is left with

20 days of shoot, and the team is planning to complete the shooting by January.