‘I can’t dilute a story to keep KGF  franchise alive’

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

The last phase of the shooting of KGF Chapter 2, that was going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad, finally came to an end on Sunday. An update posted by director Prashanth Neel on his Twitter handle, attached with a group photo of himself along with actor Sanjay Dutt and the entire crew, gave the status of the project. He said, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting, and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down!!!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ? @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always An end to the climax shoot. Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen (sic).”

Yash

The team is returning to Bengaluru, and expressing his thoughts about the KGF franchise, director Prashanth Neel told CE over telephone, “I don’t think I am wrapping up KGF Chapter 2 now, I still have a long way to go. There is a lot of work in the post-production process, and I will be meeting all the actors during the dubbing. We also have to do a lot of promotions together.

I have just completed the shooting part now, which is more of a physical process. The mental process will begin now. The thought of KGF Chapter 2 coming to an end will come only when the film is out in theatres and I get to hear the response from the audience. So my mind is still in the work mode for KGF.”

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 was released on Dec. 21 two years ago. The Kannada film, made under the banner of Hombale films, was the second film for Prashanth, after Ugramm. And it marked a pan-India presence after it was dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well. Recalling the big buzz it made among the Indian and the global audiences at that time, Prashanth says it was a frightful moment for him, and that’s the only one emotion always attached to the release date of Dec. 21, 2018 for him.

“A hit will always be remembered by the audiences even after 10-12 years of its release. And the result that we got from KGF Chapter 1 was a good turn of events for all of us. Whatever we are doing in KGF Chapter 2, which is on a bigger scale, is all because of the momentum that we got from Chapter 1,” says Prashanth.

The sequel is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and has music by Ravi Basrur. Cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda. The film features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, along with Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash seen in prominent characters.

Now, as KGF Chapter 2 nears completion, talk of the possibility of the team coming up with KGF Chapter 3 has gathered pace. However, he tells CE that the question of making a KGF Chapter 3 doesn’t exist because it will not be a part of the story. “We had a bigger story to tell than we could pack in a single movie. That is why we made it in two parts. I can’t dilute a story to keep a franchise alive,” he explains.

Meanwhile, fans are expecting a treat from the production house, Hombale Films, on Monday, to celebrate two years of release of KGF Chapter 1. The team is also getting ready with a unique teaser to be unveiled on Jan.8 on Yash’s birthday.

