'KGF Chapter 2' teaser out on January 8, reveals director

KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

KGF 2 teaser release announcement poster

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Prashanth Neel announced on Monday that the teaser of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on January 8, 2021.

"A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube," Neel tweeted.

The director also shared a new poster in which Yash is seen sitting in style against the backdrop of a fireplace.

The upcoming film also stars Raveena Tandon.

