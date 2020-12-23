Krishna Ajai Rao’s next a romantic thriller

By Express News Service

Krishna Ajai Rao will be working on a story written by director Shashank and it that will mark the directorial debut of Shankar. The film is being made under the banner of director Guru Deshpande’s production house, G-Cinemas. The production house had previously planned a film, titled Rainbow, and it has been pushed. Instead, they have announced the new romantic thriller.

The inaugration of the film is planned on January 24, before which the makers will be revealing details on the heroine, cast, and crew.Shankar has worked as a co-director and as an associate in over 15 films including Raja Huli, Rudratandava, and the latest Gentleman starring Prajwal Devaraj.

Writer Shashank, who is also known as a director, has collaborated with Krishna Ajai Rao in films like Krishnan Love Story, and Krishnan Marriage Story. Krishna Ajai Rao has films like Krishna Talkies and Shokiwaala in the pipeline.