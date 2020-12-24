Dhruva Sarja to play para commando in Raghavendra Hegde’s directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

"Raghavendra Hegde sir narrated a story. what a wonderful first half. Felt refreshed Jai Hanuman. (sic),” Dhruva Sarja posted on Twitter, giving an update about his next film, which will go on floors in 2021. According to the director, the story has been finalised, and he has narrated the first half of the screenplay. “The second half will be done on January 20, after which we will take it forward with the finalisation of the cast and crew. We will start the shooting after that,” the Jaggu Dada director told CE.

Dhruva Sarja

Throwing some light on the subject, he said, “This is a plot inspired by real conditions. It is based on a military subject, which will feature Dhruva Sarja in the role of a para commando.” Since the plot has universal appeal, Raghavendra Hegde plans to make the film in multiple languages.

“We are currently discussing the possibilities of taking the film across regions, and a confirmation about the languages in which it will be made will come after a few rounds of discussions,” he said.The year 2021 will begin for Dhruva Sarja with Nanda Kishore’s directorial, Pogaru. The Bharjari actor also has Dubaari in the pipeline.