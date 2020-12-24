Home Entertainment Kannada

Shilpa Shetty is the latest to join 'Sugar Factory'

The actor  will be a part of  director Deepak Aras’ comedy entertainer starring Krishna, Sonal Monteiro and  Adhvithi Shetty

Published: 24th December 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

By Express News Service
Shilpa Shetty

Deepak Aras’ upcoming comedy entertainer Sugar Factory, starring Krishna, will feature three female leads. The latest and the third heroine to join the cast will be Shilpa Shetty.

The latter brings in her experience of working in Kannada serials and Tulu films, and this will be her first film in Sandalwood. She will be sharing screen space with the Love Mocktail hero, along with Sonal Monteiro and Adhvithi Shetty as the other two heroines. 

With the lead cast set, Deepak Aras plans to start the project on Jan. 28, and the first schedule will begin in Bengaluru. For Deepak, who is the brother of actor Amulya, this will be the second film he will direct, after Manasology. 

Sugar Factory is being produced by Girish R, and made under the banner of Balamani Productions. It has dialogues written by director Chethan Kumar, who will also be penning the lyrics to one of the seven tracks in the film. Yogaraj Bhat and Jayanth Kaikini will also be writing lyrics for the album, which has music composed by Kabir Rafi. Santhosh Rai Pathaje will be handling the camerawork for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilpa Shetty Sugar Factory
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
Video
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp