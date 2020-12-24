Shilpa Shetty is the latest to join 'Sugar Factory'

By Express News Service

Shilpa Shetty

Deepak Aras’ upcoming comedy entertainer Sugar Factory, starring Krishna, will feature three female leads. The latest and the third heroine to join the cast will be Shilpa Shetty.

The latter brings in her experience of working in Kannada serials and Tulu films, and this will be her first film in Sandalwood. She will be sharing screen space with the Love Mocktail hero, along with Sonal Monteiro and Adhvithi Shetty as the other two heroines.

With the lead cast set, Deepak Aras plans to start the project on Jan. 28, and the first schedule will begin in Bengaluru. For Deepak, who is the brother of actor Amulya, this will be the second film he will direct, after Manasology.

Sugar Factory is being produced by Girish R, and made under the banner of Balamani Productions. It has dialogues written by director Chethan Kumar, who will also be penning the lyrics to one of the seven tracks in the film. Yogaraj Bhat and Jayanth Kaikini will also be writing lyrics for the album, which has music composed by Kabir Rafi. Santhosh Rai Pathaje will be handling the camerawork for the film.