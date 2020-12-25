Kannada actor Shreyas Manju joins Omar Lulu’s next 'Power Star'

By Express News Service

The pre-production work of Omar Lulu’s next film Power Star, headlined by Babu Antony, is underway. The makers are currently in the process of assembling the cast. The team informs that Kannada action star Shreyas Manju has also joined the film.Shreyas is the son of noted Kannada producer K Manju and made his acting debut in Padde Huli. Power Star will be released in both Malayalam and Kannada. The makers are planning to cast more Kannada actors in the film.

Interestingly, Shreyas’ next Kannada film, Vishnu Priya, has two Malayalis in the team — director VK Prakash and actor Priya Prakash Varrier. It will be released in Malayalam as well.During the announcement of Power Star, the team said some international actors would be joining the film. As of yet, Robert Parham and Louis Mandylor, two friends of Babu, have joined the cast.

Parham has earlier acted with Antony in the American flick, Bullets Blades and Blood. Louis has appeared in My Fat Greek Wedding and its sequel, in which he played the brother of the protagonist. The other Malayalam actors are Baburaj, Abu Salim, and Riyas Khan.Veteran Dennis Joseph penned the script.

It is expected to be different from Omar Lulu’s previous films. The director recently said it would be a full-fledged action film. Ratheesh Anedath is producing it under the banner of Virtual Films.