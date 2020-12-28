STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pogaru’s Tamil version titled 'Semima Thmirru'

The Kannada film starring Dhruva Sarja will also be dubbed and released in Telugu

Actor Dhruva Sarja in a still from 'Pogaru' release. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru is getting a Tamil version, titled Semima Thmirru. An official announcement on this was made by the Pogaru hero on his Twitter handle on Sunday. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

A still from Pogaru

The makers had earlier announced that the Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Telugu. It is now set to make some buzz in Tamil cinema as well. The Hindi and Telugu dubbing rights of the mass entertainer, produced by BK Gangadhar and directed by Nanda Kishore, have fetched a good amount.

The film is ready now, and the process of dubbing it in other languages is underway. The production house wants to release it early next year. Producer Gangadhar had earlier told CE that the team is looking at a January release.

The film will show Dhruva Sarja in a notorious avatar and Rashmika Manadanna as a college professor. Pogaru also features Dhananjay playing a prominent role, along with Mayuri, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna. Its music has been composed by Chandan Shetty.

Background score is by V Harikrishna, while the camera work has been handled by Vijay Milton. Pogaru also features bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder in the climax segment, which is said to be one of the highlights.

