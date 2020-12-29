'For Regn' shooting begins  at Udupi with a duet   

By Express News Service

The shooting of For Regn, directed by Naveen Dwarakanath, is starting on Tuesday at Udupi. The lead pair of Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj will begin the filming with a duet. This is going to be a five-day schedule, which will span Udupi and Mangaluru, before winding up in Sakleshpur.

Debutant director Naveen is a techie-turned-filmmaker who has earlier made documentaries and short films like Shadow, Harivina Haadi, and Yellow Board. He caught the attention of film lovers with the title For Regn. The film is a romantic comedy that has the Dia hero and Love Mocktail heroine coming together for the first time.

It also features Tabla Nani in a key role, and the makers have brought in famous veteran Tulu comedian Aravind Bolar, who will also be a part of the first schedule. For Regn also stars Sudharani, Babu Hirannaiah and Sudha Belawadi in prominent roles. They are expected to join the second schedule in Bengaluru from mid-January.The film is produced by Naveen Rao. It has music by Harisha R and cinematography by Vivek SK.