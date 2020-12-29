Jaggesh-Guruprasad’s Ranganayaka gets officially launched

By Express News Service

The talk of Jaggesh and Guruprasad coming together for Ranganayaka has been in the air for some time now, and the development finally got an official stamp on Monday, with the makers commencing the project with a muhurath. The actor also took to his Twitter handle and announced his upcoming film, adding that it was launched with a Brahmi muhurath at Raghavendra Swamy temple, Basavanagudi. The two, who had previously collaborated for Matta and Eddelu Manjunatha, are now ready to come with a humorous subject in their next.

Kannada film lovers expressed their happiness on social media about the duo teaming up again. The production house, Vikhyath Chitra, is likely to begin shooting from mid-January. The team is said to be coming up with a huge palace-like set-up in one of the studios in Bengaluru, where they will begin the shoot.

While Jaggesh will play the lead role and Anoop Seelin will compose the music, the rest of the cast, including lead heroine, and the crew is left to be finalised. Jaggesh will also be seen in Totapuri, a film directed by Vijayaprasad and produced by KA Suresh, which will be out in two parts.