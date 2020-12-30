Sumalatha’s life to inspire new project? 

By Express News Service

Filmmaker and producer Guru Deshpande’s recent meeting with Sumalatha has sparked a strong buzz of the Raja Huli director teaming up with the actor-politician for a project.

According to a source, Guru Deshpande is planning a web series, which may be spread across 10-15 episodes.

There are also rumours that the project may be brought out as a film or a documentary. As far as the content is concerned, it is being said that the makers are planning a biography on the 220-film-old Lok Sabha MP that will trace the journey of Sumalatha, and focus on her rising political career.

The director also plans to highlight the sensational Mandya elections in 2019, in which Sumalatha, the wife of the late actor-politician Ambareesh, contested as an independent candidate and won.