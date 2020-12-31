Ashika Ranganath and Aditi Prabhudeva in talks for Prajwal Devaraj’s next

By Express News Service

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho director Gurudatha Ganiga is all set to direct an action thriller with Prajwal

Devaraj, which is now in the pre-production stage. The makers, who are planning to make an official announcement by mid-January are in the process of finalising the title, cast and the technical crew.

The latest development is the production house, which was on the hunt for the female lead, have shortlisted Ashika Ranganath and Aditi Prabhudeva. They have approached both the actors for the role and will be finalising one of them soon.

While Ashika Ranganath is currently working on Raymo and MadhGaja, Aditi Prabhudeva has Tribble Riding and Bhagwan Sri Krishna Paramathma in the pipeline.

The yet-to-be-titled thriller about human trafficking will have Prajwal Devaraj’s father, Devaraj playing a pivotal role and it has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan. The film made under the banner Bangalore Kumar Films has been planned to go on floors after Prajwal completes shooting for Veeram.

