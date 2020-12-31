STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am happy to be getting message-oriented scripts: Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar

The actor talks to CE about his upcoming film, Rajatantra; the PVR Swamy directorial will be out on January 1.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:06 AM

Raghavendra Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The New Year will begin for the Kannada film industry with Raghavendra Rajkumar’s  Rajatantra. The film marks the  debut of cinematographer PVR Swamy, who is foraying into direction. The actor will be seen in the role of a retired military officer, while Bhavya, Doddana, Srinivasa Murthy and Shankar Ashwath will also play prominent roles.

“During this comeback stint of mine into cinema, I have been offered more message-oriented scripts, which is the happiest part of my film career at present,” Raghavendra Rajkumar tells CE. “The story is about how a military officer, post his retirement, looks at the country.

It also indirectly touches upon various corruption links, drugs, gold price, ammunition, etc. which are highlighted from the perspective of the former defence person, and how he looks at the current happenings,” Raghavendra adds.

According to the actor, Rajatantra was started and completed during the pandemic and will become the first film to be released in 2021. “PVR Swamy, who was associated as the DOP for Ammana Mane, has come up with a good subject, and he was keen that I play the role of the military officer.  

The best part of the film was that its entire shooting was completed in 10 days,” says Raghavendra Rajkumar, adding, “God has been kind enough to make me take birth as Rajkumar’s son, and blessed me with everything.. I have seen my films having a good run at the box office. I just want this film to do well for the director and producer,” he says.

