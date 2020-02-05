Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep bids farewell to his role as 'Bigg Boss Season 7' host, shifts focus to 'Phantom'

The film, which brings together the actor, director Anup Bhandari and producer Manjunath Gowda, is set to go on floors next week

By Express News Service

Sudeep has completed the shooting for Shiva Karthik’s Kotigobba 3, and said goodbye to his role as the host for the reality show, Bigg Boss Season 7. However, the actor is far from taking a break. He is now said to be gearing up to start the shooting of Phantom, which will go on floors next week.

The project, which has been creating a lot of buzz since the time it was announced, will bring the actor together with director Anup Bhandari for the first time. The film is being made in collaboration with  Manjunath Gowda, and will also feature Rangitaranga hero Nirup Bhandari.

Reports about actor Samantha Akkineni also being a part of the project has further elevated hype. The makers have, however, maintained secrecy about the plot, and it has only raised a lot of curiosity among cinema lovers, especially among the fans of Sudeep, who are keen to know the role that the star will play in Phantom.

