It’s a treat for Anant Nag movie buffs at BIFFES

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Movie buffs attending this year’s Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) can look forward to a lot of Anant Nag’s movies at the event as it is going to be its highlight. Commissioner of Information Department Siddaramappa, while speaking about this added that 200 movies from 60 countries and 11 screens have been planned this year for the film festival.

Addressing mediapersons in the city, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the festival on February 26. The week-long screenings will be held from February 27 to March 4. Movies will be screened in PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall Rajajinagar, Kalavidara Sangha, Dr Rajkumar Auditorium Chamrajpet and Suchitra Film Society Auditorium at Banashankari 2nd stage.The festival will have competitions in four genres of movies — Asian, Indian, Kannada, or Kannada Popular Entertainment.

The Unsung Incredible India category will have movies from Tulu, Banjara, Kodava, Konkani, Paniya, Irula, Khasi, and Pengchenpa, among others. The list of movies was not released on Thursday though.

A special category on biographical pictures on filmmakers, artists, musicians, will be screened, and will include films on cinematographer Dadasaheb Phalke and filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

The foreign delegate contingent includes director for film festivals representing the international federation of film producers from France Florence Girot. Movie discussions will include a large number of women-centric films, said organisers. Discussions will be hosted in gold class halls in Orion mall.

SCREENWRITING WORKSHOP

Art director of BIFFE Vidyashanker Jois said the festival will take scriptwriting a notch up. The previous year, a general script lab was held and this year the team is contemplating a one-on-one for those who have written their scripts. In the years to come, it will become a forum for producers’ lab. A semblance of a Film Bazaar is planned, which is a platform created and organised to encourage collaborations within the film communities. However, there will be no sale of tangibles related to movie production, said the organisers. Yet this will be an attempt to gather a target audience. The forum will be used to globally market Kannada films, said organisers.