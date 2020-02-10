Home Entertainment Kannada

20 years after Upendra,  Raveena Tandon makes a comeback in Kannada with KGF Chapter 2

Speculations about Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 have been making the rounds for a long time.

Speculations about Raveena Tandon playing a pivotal role in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 have been making the rounds for a long time. This now stands confirmed, with the actor joining the film’s sets in Mysuru on Sunday. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to welcome the Bollywood actor on board, and tweeted a photo with her, captioning it as, “The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived. A warm welcome to you Raveena Tandon mam. Ramika Sen in the building (sic).”

The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 movie, KGF Chapter 1, will also star Sanjay Dutt in the role of Adheera. On the other hand, Raveena is said to be playing Ramika Sen, a character who is a former prime minister of India. Raveena is not a stranger to the Kannada film industry, and made her debut in Sandalwood in 1999 with the Upendra-starrer, which was titled after him as Upendra.

She shared screen space with Prema and Damini in the film. It saw commercial success, and her role was much appreciated. Twenty years later, she is now making her comeback in a Kannada film.Similar to KGF Chapter 1, the sequel will also be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasishta Simha.

