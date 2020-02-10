Home Entertainment Kannada

Aindrita Ray to make her digital debut with The Casino

Aindrita Ray, an established actor in Kannada who has also made her mark in Bengali and Hindi films, will now foray into the digital medium.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Team, The Casino

By Express News Service

Aindrita Ray, an established actor in Kannada who has also made her mark in Bengali and Hindi films, will now foray into the digital medium. The actor will be seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming web-series, The Casino — My Game My Rules, on ZEE5. Directed and produced by Hardik Gajjar, and made under the banner of Hardik Gajjar Films, the series will also star Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Mandana Karimi.

The 10-episode series is said to be a story involving a mystery and conspiracy of a rich, yet humble, Vicky, who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion dollar casino. Aindrita Ray will be participating in a month-long shoot schedule, which is currently going on in Nepal. The Casino will premier on April 10.

