Roberrt team comes up with teaser gift for Darshan’s birthday

By Express News Service

While Darshan’s fans have various plans to celebrate the star’s birthday in a big way, which falls on February 16, the team of Roberrt is coming up with the film’s teaser as a gift for the Challenging Star. An official announcement to this effect has come from director Tharun Sudhir.

He has tweeted, saying, “Yesss... let’s celebrate #DBoxx @dasadarshan birthday with Roberrt teaser.. Feb 16th midnight @12am Shower ur belssings on us as always,” (sic). Roberrt is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.

It is in the post-production phase now, and the team has set April 9 as the release date. The film shows Darshan in two shades, and has Asha Bhat playing the female lead.

The latter made her Bollywood debut with Jungle, and Roberrt is her first Kannada film. The film has music by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Jain is cranking the camera. It comprises an ensemble cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monterio, Chikkanna, Aishwarya Prasad, Shivaraj K R Pete and Dharamanna.