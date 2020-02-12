Home Entertainment Kannada

I love travelling to Nagarhole and Kabini, says Raveena Tandon 

Bengaluru and Mysuru have been in close contest for Raveena Tandon, when it comes to her favourite cities.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Raveena Tandon. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru and Mysuru have been in close contest for Raveena Tandon when it comes to her favourite cities. Thanks to the traffic issues, however, Bengaluru is now lagging behind Mysuru for her.

“Once upon a time, it was called the Garden City, and known as for its lakes. But today, Bengaluru is known for its heavy traffic,” she tells CE, revealing that it was she who suggested to KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel to shoot her sequences in Mysuru.

“When they were discussing KGF shoot, I insisted that it should be held in Mysuru,” Raveena, who is starring in the Yash-starrer adds.

“That’s how I express my connection for Mysuru. It reminds me of the old Bangalore of the ‘80s and ‘90s. I have travelled to Mysuru many times, as some of my dear friends live in the city, and I am very familiar with this place,” says the actor, adding that she also loves travelling to Nagarhole and Kabini.

“I love going to the forest, and I think I will make that trip again before I head back to Mumbai. I always felt that the people of Mysuru are really lucky. I hope it doesn’t turn out to be what Bengaluru is today,” she says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raveena Tandon Sandalwood Bollywood KGF Chapter 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Video
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp