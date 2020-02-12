I love travelling to Nagarhole and Kabini, says Raveena Tandon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru and Mysuru have been in close contest for Raveena Tandon when it comes to her favourite cities. Thanks to the traffic issues, however, Bengaluru is now lagging behind Mysuru for her.



“Once upon a time, it was called the Garden City, and known as for its lakes. But today, Bengaluru is known for its heavy traffic,” she tells CE, revealing that it was she who suggested to KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel to shoot her sequences in Mysuru.

“When they were discussing KGF shoot, I insisted that it should be held in Mysuru,” Raveena, who is starring in the Yash-starrer adds.



“That’s how I express my connection for Mysuru. It reminds me of the old Bangalore of the ‘80s and ‘90s. I have travelled to Mysuru many times, as some of my dear friends live in the city, and I am very familiar with this place,” says the actor, adding that she also loves travelling to Nagarhole and Kabini.



“I love going to the forest, and I think I will make that trip again before I head back to Mumbai. I always felt that the people of Mysuru are really lucky. I hope it doesn’t turn out to be what Bengaluru is today,” she says.