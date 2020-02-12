Home Entertainment Kannada

Thrilled to be foraying in Sandalwood with a golden star: Surbhi

Surbhi to make her Kannada debut with a film starring Ganesh, and directed by Suni; film will go on floors from February 24.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:45 AM

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who is currently busy with Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2, is simultaneously starting the shoot of Suni’s directorial. The film, produced by Suprith, is all set go on floors on February 24, before which the makers plan to have the muhurath. The yet-to-be-titled film will feature Surbhi as the female lead.

An established face in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, she is known for her role in Dhanush’s Velaiyilla Pattathari, which she followed with films like Express Raja, Pugazh, Attack, Gentleman and Okka Kshnanam.

The actor is thrilled to be foraying in Sandalwood, She said, "It’s a golden opportunity for me to be sharing screen space with Golden Star Ganesh, I feel this is the right time and opportunity for me to explore and looking forward to learning a new language. I am also thankful to director Suni and producer Suprith for bringing me on board."

The actor and the director, who gave the blockbuster hit, Chamak, are coming together again for a romantic comedy-drama, which is said to revolve around a present-day reality show and a court case.

Made under the banner of KVN and Suprith Productions, the movie will have Judah Sandy scoring the music while cinematography is by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

