Raghu SP’s Gift Box deals with Locked-in Syndrome

The psychological thriller explores a neurological disorder called Locked-in syndrome, where the patient’s body is not active, and only her brain works.

A still from 'Gift Box'

By Express News Service

After Gentleman, Gift Box will be yet another film to deal with a rare disorder and human trafficking. This is writer-director Raghu SP’s second film, after Pallattta.

The psychological thriller explores a neurological disorder called Locked-in syndrome, where the patient’s body is not active, and only her brain works.  The patient is aware of what’s happening in and around her, but will not be able to react to situations, and can communicate only through eyes.

The story also portrays in depth the struggles and challenges that come with trying to live with the disorder, says Raghu, adding, "Gift Box also shows a human trafficker, and his psychology and dreams, who struggles to come out of the trafficking network."

The film, made by HalliChitra production, is set to be released on February 14. It stars Ameesha Kulal, Ritvikk Mathad and Deeptii Mohan in the lead roles. Singer Vasu Dixit has composed the music while Raghavendra MB is the film’s DOP.

