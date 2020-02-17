Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Navneeth turns producer for writer-actor Akanksha’s Typewriter 

Meanwhile, Navneeth is getting for his next directorial, for which he is joining hands with Upendra and producer Tarun Shivappa.

Published: 17th February 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Navneeth

By Express News Service

RX Soori-fame Akanksha’s upcoming film, Typewriter, will mark director Navneeth’s debut as producer. Navneeth, who has previously directed Karva, will share scripting credentials with Akanksha. He has penned the screenplay for the story written by Akanksha. 

The makers of Typewriter, which marks the directorial debut of Hemanth, are currently zeroing on the male lead. Co-produced by Mohan, Typewriter also features Ravishankar, Urvashi, Vijay Chendoor, and Shankar Ashwath in important roles. The film will go on floors on March 16.

Meanwhile, Navneeth is getting for his next directorial, for which he is joining hands with Upendra and producer Tarun Shivappa. This upcoming film is touted to be a sports-based commercial entertainer, which will blend cricket and comedy. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navneeth Akanksha Typewriter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
Video
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp