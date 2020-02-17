Director Navneeth turns producer for writer-actor Akanksha’s Typewriter 

By Express News Service

RX Soori-fame Akanksha’s upcoming film, Typewriter, will mark director Navneeth’s debut as producer. Navneeth, who has previously directed Karva, will share scripting credentials with Akanksha. He has penned the screenplay for the story written by Akanksha.

The makers of Typewriter, which marks the directorial debut of Hemanth, are currently zeroing on the male lead. Co-produced by Mohan, Typewriter also features Ravishankar, Urvashi, Vijay Chendoor, and Shankar Ashwath in important roles. The film will go on floors on March 16.

Meanwhile, Navneeth is getting for his next directorial, for which he is joining hands with Upendra and producer Tarun Shivappa. This upcoming film is touted to be a sports-based commercial entertainer, which will blend cricket and comedy.

