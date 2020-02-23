Darshan ready for next Challenge, to star as Abhinandan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to replicate the success of the Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri—The Surgical Strike’, Sandalwood is planning a movie on Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter aircraft was downed during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force. He was subsequently released. ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan is expected to play Abhinandan’s role in the movie.

On Friday evening, producer-turned-politician Munirathna had organised an event in Bengaluru to celebrate 100 days of his movie ‘Kurakshetra’ which stars Darshan, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and others. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was also present. At the event, Munirathna made an announcement on making a movie based on the heroics of Wing Commander Abhinandan. He also mentioned that Abhishek Ambareesh will be playing a major role in the movie which is expected to go on the floors this year.



Munirathana also said that fans of D-Boss, as Darshan, is also known, are eagerly waiting to watch their star in the role of Abhinandhan. Darshan got to play the role of a freedom fighter in ‘Sangolli Rayanna’. In ‘Kurukshetra’, he played the role of the mythological character Duryodhana, which was his long-time wish. In the movie on Abhinandhan, Darshan’s fans will get to see him in the role of fighter pilot. On February 26 last year, the IAF conducted an airstrike on a terror camp at Balakot deep inside Pakistan. This came two weeks after Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists rammed a car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama attack.