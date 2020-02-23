Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan ready for next Challenge, to star as Abhinandan

Darshan got to play the role of a freedom fighter in ‘Sangolli Rayanna’. In ‘Kurukshetra’, he played the role of the mythological character Duryodhana, which was his long-time wish.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hoping to replicate the success of the Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri—The Surgical Strike’, Sandalwood is planning a movie on Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter aircraft was downed during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force. He was subsequently released. ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan is expected to play Abhinandan’s role in the movie.

On Friday evening, producer-turned-politician Munirathna had organised an event in Bengaluru to celebrate 100 days of his movie ‘Kurakshetra’ which stars Darshan, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and others. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was also present. At the event, Munirathna made an announcement on making a movie based on the heroics of Wing Commander Abhinandan. He also mentioned that Abhishek Ambareesh will be playing a major role in the movie which is expected to go on the floors this year. 


Munirathana also said that fans of D-Boss, as Darshan, is also known, are eagerly waiting to watch their star in the role of Abhinandhan. Darshan got to play the role of a freedom fighter in ‘Sangolli Rayanna’. In ‘Kurukshetra’, he played the role of the mythological character Duryodhana, which was his long-time wish. In the movie on Abhinandhan, Darshan’s fans will get to see him in the role of fighter pilot. On February 26 last year, the IAF conducted an airstrike on a terror camp at Balakot deep inside Pakistan. This came two weeks after Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists rammed a car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darshan Abhinandan Varthaman Sandalwood Kannada film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
Video
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp