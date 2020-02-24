Dhananjay to headline film with script penned by Satya Prakash

Home Entertainment Kannada

The hero of Popcorn Monkey Tiger is collaborating with the makers of the short film, Jayanagar 4th block; a new director will be brought on board.

By Express News Service

Dhananjay is overwhelmed with the response he is receiving for his role as Monkey/Tiger Seena in director Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The actor, who is busy with a handful of good films like Badava Rascal, Daali, Yuvarathnaa and Pogaru, as well as the biopic on MP Jayaraj, where he will play the role of an underworld don, is now gearing up for another interesting project.

Dhananjay is joining hands with director D Satya Prakash, who had written and directed the actor’s short film, Jayanagar 4th block. This project will be jointly produced by Daali Pictures and Satya Pictures, the banners owned by Dhananjay and Satya Prakash, respectively.

The two, who have been in talks for coming together after their short film, will now team up once again for a project created by Satya Prakash. The story will feature Dhananjay in two shades and show the good and bad sides of the character. The Ondalla Eradalla director has also written the screenplay of the commercial entertainer.

The team is currently in the preparation stages, and will start the project in March once Dhananjay completes shooting for Badava Rascal. The makers are looking to bring in fresh talents and will be revealing details of the director, technicians and the cast closer to the start of the shooting. Meanwhile, Satya Prakash is getting ready to start his next project starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

The director, who made his debut with the critically-acclaimed film, Rama Rama Re, and followed it with Ondalla Eradalla, is now looking forward to directing a commercial entertainer featuring the Power Star. It is being made under the latter’s home banner.

