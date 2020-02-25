‘Story of Mayabazar  struck me when my vehicle got towed’

By Express News Service

Mayabazar 2016 is all that’s happening around us, reveals writer and director, Radhakrishna Reddy, about the film’s content. The first- time filmmaker came across the subject when the demonitisation happened, which he feels is relevant even today. “The story of Mayabazar struck me when I met a policeman who towed my vehicle. I fought with him, but ended up dropping him home.

During the short conversation I heard his story, and realised their struggle, and how they are always looked at as villains. That was the genesis of my film and with the underlying theme being the cost of honesty,” says Radhakrishna who began by creating the role of the policeman which is played by Achyuth Kumar. “The other characters fell in place. There was a lot of chaos which took place during demonetisation, which I have represented in the film,” says Radhakrishna.

Ahead of the film’s release on February 28, the director, a film buff, talks about his directorial debut, which is being made under the banner PRK Productions. This happens to be the second production of actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar. “While I used to watch films growing up, I got into writing when I was in pre-university. When I was doing short films, a producer randomly offered me a film and wanted me come up with a subject like Telugu flick, Pelli Choopulu.

Though I felt such films don’t work in Kannada, the producer’s approach helped trigger the idea for a feature film. I even wrote a love story revolving around an elderly couple. However, it didn’t take off,” says Radhakrishna, adding that the story of Mayabazar was done overnight. “An external conflict became the underline theme of my film. The characterisation, and the way the film travels is what catches attention,” he says.

Radhikakrishna is overwhelmed that his first directorial is being made under the PRK banner, and says it wouldn’t have been possible without producer, M Govinda. “He initially liked the story because it was about demonetisation, and the subject was blended with humour, which caught his attention. He had a rapport with Puneeth since he had associated with him in Doddmane Hudga. We met the actor-producer right at the point when he was starting off his production house. Puneeth liked the way I approached the story, and he decided to come on board for the project,” explains the director.

The film has music by Midhun Mukundhan and cinematography by Abhishek G Kasargod. The cast comprises Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Sudharani and Chaitra Rao. Mayabazar will also see Puneeth making an appearance in a retro song sequence. Radhakrishna admits he has found it extremely challenging to handling the project. “What you visualise in your head and what is get is completely different,” he says, adding that since the film caters to audiences from different backgrounds and regions it comes with additional challenges. “Film-goes are of different ages — between 13 and 60. And reaching out to all of them is a herculean task,” he says.