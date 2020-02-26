Home Entertainment Kannada

Owing to Coronavirus, 'Roberrt' changes location 

Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s directorial, starring Darshan, was earlier to shoot a song sequence in Spain. But now, it will be shot in India

Published: 26th February 2020

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By Express News Service

The outbreak of Coronavirus in various parts of the world has disrupted shooting plans in Sandalwood. The team of Darshan-starrer Roberrt has rescinded from their plan to shoot a song sequence in Spain. Producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, Darshan, and director Tharun Kishore Sudhir have decided not to venture anywhere outside India for the shoot.

“The initial plan was to shoot a song in an exotic location of Spain. We even had our cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj finalise a location after a recee. “The recee team along with the cinematographer landed on Sunday night. However, the announcement about the outbreak reaching Europe was made on Monday night, and we didn’t want to take chances. So, as a precautionary measure, the song shoot now stands cancelled.” says Tharun, who is already in the process of a fixing a new location. 

The emotional action thriller will see a simultaneous release in Kannada and Telugu, and is slated for a April 9 release during the Good Friday weekend. Made under the banner of Umapathy Films, the film has Arjun Janya’s music.  Asha Bhat is paired opposite Challenging Star in her Kannada debut. Roberrt also features south Indian actor Jagapathi Babu as antagonist. The cast also includes Vinod Prabhakar,  Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar. 

