... says Rajavardan, whose first film didn’t take off five years ago. The actor, who has struggled for half a decade to establish himself, is hoping that his upcoming film gives him a headstart in the Kannada film industry

Everything would have gone on track for Rajavardan had he had the right debut. Struggling five years after a project, FLY, that did not take off, the actor has now finally found his feet. He will be playing the solo lead in the historical drama, Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 Dalvayi Dange. Rajavardan, however, who was previously seen in multi-starrer Noorondu Nennapu, the actor, considers this his first outing. “Officially, I can now call myself a hero. My film career now starts with Bicchugatti...,” says Rajavardan, who also admits that it was a project that he had taken up out of frustration. But in a way it has helped him bring out his best. “The five years of struggle have been worth it. Not many get to play historical characters in the early stages of their career. I consider this a blessing,” he says.

Being the son of actor Dingri Nagaraj, he says his father’s presence never helped him in any way. “Despite my father having worked in more than 500 films, I had to start from scratch. People still have to figure out that I am Dingri Nagarj’s son. This might not have happened had my father been a star, he was just a comedian. All said and done, nothing has deterred me to follow my passion,” he says.

Rajavardan admits that severe competition led him to select this role, which he is hoping will help establish himself in the industry. “Today, thousands of actors and filmmakers are flooding Gandhinagar to get a chance to act on the silver screen. I am also one among them. When we are getting a countable film to be part of, it’s better to take it up. Today, it is difficult to establish yourself as a hero. I have realised that historical leaders have a mass appeal, and this is a role I will be able to justify with my personality and skills,” he says about his character Baramanna Nayaka.

The film, directed Hari Santhosh, is based on the book written by BL Venu. “Since we do not have any detailed references about Baramanna Nayaka we depended a lot on the book. The makers have tried to narrate his vision. Historical films bring alive history and heritage especially for this generation. We did a lot of research and even got some books from the University Of Mysore. Watching Bicchugatti will be like turning the pages of the book. The 400-page book has been conveyed in the film which is a little over two hours,” he says.

The story, set in the 15th century, focuses on the battle between Baramanna Nayaka and Dalavayi Muddanna played by Prabhakar, and how the former goes about ascending the throne. “If we go by the book, one can come out with 10 different films. But the makers have considered just one segment of the book, which throws light on a commoner who becomes a rebel, and his fights to throw Dalavayi Muddanna out of Chitradurga,” says Rajavardan, who has already hinted at a second chapter. “It all depends on how this film is accepted, based on which we will take it forward,” he says.