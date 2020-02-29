Sakuchi story about black magic

By Express News Service

Ashok S directorial’s debut has an unusual name--Sakuchi meaning black magic. The film, set against a backdrop of a romantic drama, and the story of which is based on the true-life incident experienced by the director himself, will feature Trivikrama in the lead.



The actor made a transition from a teleserial to silver screen and this will be his third outing after Navarathna and Ranganayaki.

Paired opposite Trivikrama, who is model-turned-actor, Diana Mary, along with Sumana Rao and Manjuanth Rao, are also a part of the cast.



The film, produced by Ashwin BC, along with Madhukar J and Mahaveer, recently unveiled the audio album composed by Ganesh Govindaswamy.



With the film’s cinematography by Anand Sundaresha, the makers of Sakuchi are looking to hit theatres during the month of May.