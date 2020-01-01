Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan beginning dubbing for Roberrt on New Year’s Day

Darshan is an actor who has been very particular to work on New Year’s Day, having started this practice a long time ago.

Darshan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan is an actor who has been very particular to work on New Year’s Day, having started this practice a long time ago. The Challenging Star will begin the first day of 2020 at the recording studio, where he will start dubbing for his upcoming film, Roberrt. The shooting of the film, directed by Tharun Sudhir, has been completed recently, and just two songs remain to be filmed. The team is already busy with the post-production work, and have set the target for a summer release. The emotional action thriller, that brings together Darshan and Tharun Sudhir, is one of the most awaited combinations in Sandalwood.

The recently-released first-look motion poster has created further hype for the film. Made under the banner of Umapathy Films, Roberrt has Arjun Janya’s music. DOP Sudhakar S Raj is handling the cinema. Along with Darshan, the film features Jagapathi Babu, who will be starring with the actor for the first time, and Asha Bhat. The latter, who is making her Kannada debut, plays the female lead. Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro are also playing prominent roles.

Up next from Darshan will be the historical drama, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The film, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, will be made by Rockline Productions. The makers are planning to start shooting by the end of January 2020.

