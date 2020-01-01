Fast Forward

By Express News Service

Star-studded projects, promising newcomers, big budgets and bigger names... The new year promises all things glitter and glamour for Sandalwood

Loads for goodies ahead

Looks like 2020 will only get bigger and better for Sandalwood, with top stars slated to come out with at least a couple of films each, which will be released through the year. Darshan, who rode high with three films in 2019, will begin 2020 with the release of Roberrt. His other projects lined up for the year are Rajendra Singh Babu’s directorial, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, and Prakash Jayaram’s yet-to-be-titled project. Yash will have just one release in 2020 -- KGF Chapter 2. Puneeth Rajkumar, who had a solo release in 2019, is expected to have more than a couple of releases this year. While the Power Star’s first film will be Yuvarathnaa, his James, directed by Chethan Kumar, and D Satyaprakash’s yet-to-be-titled film are also in the pipeline.

For Sudeep, 2020 will begin with Kotigobba 3. The actor will then follow it with Phanthom. He is said to have been approached for various projects across other film industries, and is also planning to start with his directorial venture by the end of 2020. As for Shivarajkumar, the Century Star’s Drona will hit theatres either in January or February, followed by Bhajarangi 2. The actor’s yet-to-be-titled project will go on the floor in February, and will be another project to be released in 2020. Upendra has more than a couple of films lined up for 2020, including Buddivanta 2, Kabza, Home Minister, Ravi Chandara, and a film directed by Shashank.

Dhruva Sarja will look forward to Pogaru, and a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Nanda Kishore. Rakshit Shetty’s only release for 2020 will be 777 Charlie. The actor-director will also begin his directorial venture, Punyakoti. Sriimurali fans can await Mahesh Kumar’s Madagaja and a yet-to-be-titled project to be directed by Dr Suri and produced by Prashanth Neel. Ganesh is coming up with Gaalipata 2, followed with Trible Riding, and a project with director Suni.

Duniya Vijay’s Salaga is another film to look out for this year. Director Suri is currently getting ready with his Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which will be followed by Kaage Bangara. He may take up another project this year. This apart, Kannada film industry’s busiest actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, will have at least a handsful of releases in 2020.

Starry affair this summer

A line-up of highly-anticipated star-studded films, all made with a high budget, is likely to lead to big clashes at the box office. While it is a usual phenomenon during festive seasons -- Dasara, Deepavali and the New Year -- this year, the first clash is expected to take place in summer. Most of the biggies in Kannada films, including Darshan, Puneeth, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar and Dhruva Sarja, will be seen on the big screen during the vacation season. The makers of Roberrt, starring the Challenging Star, Power Star’s Yuvarathnaa, Kichcha’s Kotigobba 3, and Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2, along with Dhurva Sarja’s Pogaru, are thinking of releasing their projects around April.

Combo magic galore

Certain teams of actor-directors have always created hype, with the audience wanting to see them lit up the screen in their unique way. On the list for this year is the most expected combination of actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel, who are coming up with KGF Chapter 2, made under the banner of Hombale Films.Also, Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddramm had earlier delivered the blockbuster hit, Raajakumara, and that has set high expectations for their upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa. It will also be interesting to see the kind of subject Chethan Kumar is bringing out for Puneeth in James, as also the Ondalla Eradalla director, D Satya Prakash.

Darshan and Tharun Sudhir are coming up with Roberrt, produced by S Umapathy. The director had cast the Challenging Star in a guest appearance in Chowka, which was much appreciated. The coming together of the two in a full-fledged film has attracted a lot of attention. The actor’s other combination is with veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu for a historical film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, produced by Rockline Production.

Sudeep’s project Kotigobba 3, with a story written by the actor himself, has him coming together with a new director, Shiva Karthik, which is expected to spring a lot of surprises. The actor’s project with Rangitaranga director Anup Bhandari, produced by Manjunath Gowda, will be another new combination to watch. Another combination to look forward to will be Shivarajkumar and director Harsha.

The year 2020 will also have Real Star Upendra and director R Chandru coming back after I Love You. The duo will be working in the gangster film, Kabza. Dhurva Sarja and Nanda Kishore are getting associated with each other for two projects, and a lot of hype is surrounding their upcoming project, Pogaru.

Another interesting combination will be Suri and Dhananjay. The latter got popular as the antagonist, Daali, after Tagaru, and people are now curious about the duo’s next project, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Gaalipata 2, produced by Ramesh Reddy, will be back with the hit combo of Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh. Another interesting film to look forward to is Rishab Shetty’s directorial, Rudraprayag, which stars Anant Nag.

New year, new faces

One of the fresh talents to look out for in 2020 will be Dheeren Rajkumar. The actor’s upcoming film, Shiva 143, will be released this year. His sister, Dhanya Ramkumar, will also open her account this year, with her first film Ninna Sanihake slated to be out in 2020. Also making a foray into the industry is Yuvarajkumar, who is gearing up for his launchpad, which will be announced in February this year. Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev, will also be striving to make his mark in films in 2020. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s son, Zaid Khan’s makes his debut, with Jayathirtha’s directorial Banaras.