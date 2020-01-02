Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar’s latest look from 'Yuvarathnaa' generates curiosity

Besides Puneeth, the other attraction of the poster is a skeleton that hangs behind the actor.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new-look poster from Yuvarthanaa, released for the New year, has set off fresh excitement among fans of the Power Star. Director Santhosh Ananddram, who began 2020 by unveiling the look on Twitter, posted, “Here comes the “Demi- God of Craze” Our own power Star?? This character will drive you Crazy?? Happy New Year to all the Fans & Friends from Team #YuvaRathnaa “We know his Power, He is our Power” (sic).

Besides Puneeth, the other attraction of the poster is a skeleton that hangs behind the actor. The two elements, which remind you of the popular series Vikram Aur Betaal, have got people cracking many heads. However, CE has learned that this particular look goes with Puneeth Rajkumar’s character of a college student in the film.

Yuvarathnaa will have Puneeth collaborating with Hombale Films for the third time, while this is the second combination coming from the actor-director duo, who had previously delivered the blockbuster hit, Raajakumara. Santhosh has brought together an interesting star cast, starring among others, Sayyeshaa, who is making her Kannada debut.

The film also features Dhananjay, senior actor Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Triveni in pivotal roles. Yuvarathnaa has music scored by S Thaman, and cinematography by Venkat Anguraj. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and is likely to be a summer release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkuma Yuvarthanaa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
Video
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp