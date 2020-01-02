Puneeth Rajkumar’s latest look from 'Yuvarathnaa' generates curiosity

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new-look poster from Yuvarthanaa, released for the New year, has set off fresh excitement among fans of the Power Star. Director Santhosh Ananddram, who began 2020 by unveiling the look on Twitter, posted, “Here comes the “Demi- God of Craze” Our own power Star?? This character will drive you Crazy?? Happy New Year to all the Fans & Friends from Team #YuvaRathnaa “We know his Power, He is our Power” (sic).

Besides Puneeth, the other attraction of the poster is a skeleton that hangs behind the actor. The two elements, which remind you of the popular series Vikram Aur Betaal, have got people cracking many heads. However, CE has learned that this particular look goes with Puneeth Rajkumar’s character of a college student in the film.

Yuvarathnaa will have Puneeth collaborating with Hombale Films for the third time, while this is the second combination coming from the actor-director duo, who had previously delivered the blockbuster hit, Raajakumara. Santhosh has brought together an interesting star cast, starring among others, Sayyeshaa, who is making her Kannada debut.

The film also features Dhananjay, senior actor Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Triveni in pivotal roles. Yuvarathnaa has music scored by S Thaman, and cinematography by Venkat Anguraj. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and is likely to be a summer release.