'Trivikrama' to feature a unique camel stunt sequence

Team Trivikrama is currently in Mysuru for a 12-day schedule shooting the climax portions.

Director Sahana Murthy mentioned that this was the first of its kind in Kannada cinema.

By Express News Service

Looks like Ravichandran’s second son, Vikram Ravichandran aims to make heads turn with his launch vehicle, Trivikrama. In the recently concluded schedule in Rajasthan, the team has shot a unique stunt sequence involving camels. Sharing pictures from the shoot with Cinema Express, director Sahana Murthy mentioned that this was the first of its kind in Kannada cinema.

“Camels are generally used for songs, but in our film, this animal is part of a major action block,” says the director. Vikram, Rohit Roy and Sadhu Kokila were part of the fight sequences, for which they used 15 camels that were regular in the racing circuits. “The entire fight choreographed by stunt master Vijay was shot in 6 days. It will appear in a 3-minute sequence in the second half of our story,” he says.

Team Trivikrama is currently in Mysuru for a 12-day schedule shooting the climax portions. Trivikrama, which comes with the tagline, High Voltage Love Story, has Akanksha Sharma and Rohit Roy making their debut in Kannada.

The cast of the romantic entertainer produced by Somanna and Suresh under the banner of Gowri Entertainers also includes Tamil actor Jayaprakash, Tulasi, and Chikkanna. The technical crew of Trivikrama includes music composer Arjun Janya, lyricist Nagendra Prasad and cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

