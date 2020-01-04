Home Entertainment Kannada

'Jwalantham' director gets ready with his second outing, 'Kalantaka'

Director Ambarisha M, who made his debut with Jwalantham, now gets ready with his second outing — Kalantaka.

Yashwanth Shetty

By Express News Service

Director Ambarisha M, who made his debut with Jwalantham, now gets ready with his second outing — Kalantaka. The unique title has been drawn from Markandeya Purana and is an aspect of Lord Shiva as the conqueror of time and death. The commercial suspense thriller is set in the small town of Abachur, and features Archana Jose of KGF fame, along with Shridhar K, Dharmendra Urs, Yashwanth Shetty, Kartha Samaga, and Sushmitha Joshi, among others.

It is based on how a drug peddler’s heist and efforts to evade cops lead to a series of unfortunate events. The murder, revenge, and kidnapping drama involves an author of a book, a movie director and a wannabe actor, says director Ambarisha, adding that the story takes multiple dimensions when humiliation leads to deception.

The film has been shot in various locations of Chikmagalur, Mudigere and Bengaluru, and is getting ready to be placed before the censor board. Meanwhile, the director, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film, plans to reveal the teaser on January 9. Produced by Shanthakumar, Kalantaka has music scored by Judah Sanday while S Halesh is the DOP.

