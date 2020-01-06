RDX: Shivarajkumar’s next with director Ravi Arasu gets a catchy title

Home Entertainment Kannada

Just the title of the movie — RDX — will be enough to create a frenzy among the actor’s fans. The title stands for RD Xavier, and the cop drama will see the Century Star playing the titular role.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It seems like Shivarajkumar has decided to completely ride on his mass appeal with his next film, directed by Shivarajkumar, and made under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Just the title of the movie — RDX — will be enough to create a frenzy among the actor’s fans. The title stands for RD Xavier, and the cop drama will see the Century Star playing the titular role.

The makers plan to make it even more special for Shivarajkumar, as they plan to launch the project on February 19, the day when the Hattrick hero started his film career 34 years  ago.

The production house has chosen to hold the muhurath on this day, and the film is likely to go the floor on the same day.

The film’s dialogues will be written by Chandramouli, and Charan Raj will be scoring the music. The latest to come on board is cinematographer M Saravanan, who also worked in director Ravi Arasu’s previous two films -- Eetti and Ayngaran. RDX will mark his debut as a cameraman in Kannada cinema.

Also, well-known fight master Rajasekar, of Sethupathi fame, will handle the film’s stunts, while the art department will be handled by Durairaj.

Meanwhile, the production house is finalising on the cast, including the female lead, the antagonist and the other actors who will play pivotal roles. They will confirm the actors’ list only after the release of Dhanush’s Pataas, also made under Sathya Jyothi Films, which will be out on January 16, according to a source.

The year 2020 has begun on a good note for Shivarajkumar, who is currently shooting for Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2.

And going by the preparations being made by director Ravi Arasu and the production house, RDX looks like yet another interesting project for Shivarajkumar.

Besides strong content, the director is also bringing in some nostalgic moments, as he plans to give Shivanna the looks that he donned in 1995, which was the year Om got released.

The film will be made on a big scale, and it is said that the second half will be filmed mostly in North India, with the makers finalising cities like Bhopal, and locations in Meghalaya and Bihar, among other places.

