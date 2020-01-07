Samuthirakani to play the antagonist in Upendra’s 'Kabza'?

By Express News Service

Upendra

Upendra’s Kannada film Kabza, will be getting a dubbed release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. The film, directed by R Chandru, went on floors in November last year and it has come to light now that Samuthirakani has been approached to play one of the antagonists.Kabza was announced to have seven antagonists played by actors across the country and Telugu star Jagapathi Babu came on board as the first villain.

A source close to the crew confirms the news about Samuthirakani but says the actor is yet to give his nod to the project. Interestingly, Samuthirakani, who is working on the multilingual RRR and Indian 2, will next be seen playing the main villain in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

It has also been reported that Atul Kulkarni will join the team soon and actors Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai, Pradeep Rawat, and Prakash Raj are being considered for the other roles. Kabza, which has music by Ravi Basur and cinematography by Arjun Shetty, is currently being filmed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.