'Roberrt' to arrive on April 9?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan-starrer 'Roberrt', produced by S Umapathy, has raised the viewers’ expectations with each passing day, and fans of the Challenging Star, who are following every update of the film, are curious about the release date. Director Tharun Sudhir had announced, right at the time when the film went on the floor, that it will be released this summer. Now, the latest buzz is that Roberrt makers have decided on April 9 as the release date, which coincides with the Good Friday weekend.

It is interesting to note that the director, who has released the film’s posters and the lead actor’s looks around festival days, now seems to be following the pattern with the release date too. The team has completed shooting of the talkie portions, and is simultaneously working to finish the post-production work. Several artistes, including the lead actors, have started dubbing their portions. The crew is currently busy with the filming of a song sequence. It is said to be a duet number, and features Darshan with Asha Bhat, who is making her debut in Kannada cinema. The team will then be left with one more track to shoot, which will mark the completion of the work for the commercial entertainer.

Roberrt has Arjun Janya’s music and Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography. The film comprises an interesting star cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Chikanna, among others, playing pivotal roles.