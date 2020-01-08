Home Entertainment Kannada

'Roberrt' to arrive on April 9?

While director Tharun Sudhir has already announced that the film will be released this summer, speculation is now rife that the commercial action entertainer will be out during the Good Friday weekend

Published: 08th January 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan-starrer 'Roberrt', produced by S Umapathy, has raised the viewers’ expectations with each passing day, and fans of the Challenging Star, who are following every update of the film, are curious about the release date. Director Tharun Sudhir had announced, right at the time when the film went on the floor, that it will be released this summer. Now, the latest buzz is that Roberrt makers have decided on April 9 as the release date, which coincides with the Good Friday weekend.

It is interesting to note that the director, who has released the film’s posters and the lead actor’s looks around festival days, now seems to be following the pattern with the release date too. The team has completed shooting of the talkie portions, and is simultaneously working to finish the post-production work. Several artistes, including the lead actors, have started dubbing their portions. The crew is currently busy with the filming of a song sequence. It is said to be a duet number, and features Darshan with Asha Bhat, who is making her debut in Kannada cinema. The team will then be left with one more track to shoot, which will mark the completion of the work for the commercial entertainer.

Roberrt has Arjun Janya’s music and Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography. The film comprises an interesting star cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Chikanna, among others, playing pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roberrt Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
Video
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp