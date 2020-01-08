Home Entertainment Kannada

When Salman Khan gave a special surprise to Kichcha Sudeep

Sudeep worked with Salman Khan in the latter’s latest venture Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, in which he played the antagonist, Bali Singh.

Published: 08th January 2020

Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sudeep and Sohail Khan

By Express News Service

The relationship that began between Salman Khan and Sudeep on the sets of Dabangg 3 has graduated from the two being just professionals.  Salman paid a surprise visit to Sudeep’s house when he drove down to Bengaluru with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

The Bollywood superstar also had a special gift for him, and spent time with his family members, making it even more special for Sudeep. He also enjoyed long conversations with Sudeep’s father (Sanjeev). The trio even had a photo op to keep the moment memorable. The actor took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude, saying, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan made me believe this line further with this surprise landing at home along with his BMW M5 ??. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u visit. (sic).”

Sudeep worked with Salman Khan in the latter’s latest venture Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, in which he played the antagonist, Bali Singh. According to a source, the duo has developed a strong bond, and Salman now considers Sudeep as one of his brothers.

Sudeep is currently busy with his upcoming project, Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. The actor has confirmed his next project, which will be helmed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Manjunath Gowda. Meanwhile, Sudeep has also announced his comeback in direction, which is likely to take off by the end of 2020.

