Yash promises that 'KGF 2' will satisfy expectations

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yash says he is confident of doing justice to the raging excitement around the upcoming Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF 2, and also expresses his gratitude for fans who are making plans for his birthday. Following the success of KGF Chapter 1, expectations are high for KGF Chapter 2, and the actor is well aware of it.

“I am happy. These expectations about KGF Chapter 2 will be fulfilled, or we might even surpass it. This is not overconfidence. The entire team is working hard to make it happen, and we can sense it will. I am currently enjoying the shooting process of KGF 2,” says Yash, who is back in Bengaluru after participating in a long schedule in Kadapa.

After KGF, will he be keen to only take up pan-India projects? “It depends on each film. If I feel that the content has a pan-Indian appeal, I shall surely go for it. I will also take up subjects limited to only one or two languages.

However, I also want to stress, since I have developed a fan base across the country and everybody is waiting for my films, why shouldn’t I push for releases in five languages whenever possible? In a way, it becomes a duty for me to entertain them. So, I will mostly go with subjects which have a pan-Indian appeal.” The team plans to mark Yash’s birthday by unveiling a poster which will reveal the actor’s latest look in the film.