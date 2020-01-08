Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash promises that 'KGF 2' will satisfy expectations

The team plans to mark Yash’s birthday by unveiling a poster which will reveal the actor’s latest look in the film.

Published: 08th January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Yash; KGF 2

Yash

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Yash says he is confident of doing justice to the raging excitement around the upcoming Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF 2, and also expresses his gratitude for fans who are making plans for his birthday. Following the success of KGF Chapter 1, expectations are high for KGF Chapter 2, and the actor is well aware of it.

“I am happy. These expectations about KGF Chapter 2 will be fulfilled, or we might even surpass it. This is not overconfidence. The entire team is working hard to make it happen, and we can sense it will. I am currently enjoying the shooting process of KGF 2,” says Yash, who is back in Bengaluru after participating in a long schedule in Kadapa.

After KGF, will he be keen to only take up pan-India projects? “It depends on each film. If I feel that the content has a pan-Indian appeal, I shall surely go for it. I will also take up subjects limited to only one or two languages.

However, I also want to stress, since I have developed a fan base across the country and everybody is waiting for my films, why shouldn’t I push for releases in five languages whenever possible? In a way, it becomes a duty for me to entertain them. So, I will mostly go with subjects which have a pan-Indian appeal.”   The team plans to mark Yash’s birthday by unveiling a poster which will reveal the actor’s latest look in the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yash KGF 2 Prashanth Nee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
Video
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp