Suri’s one-minute teaser is as delectable as popcorn

Film starring Dhananjay in the lead is now set to treat the audience to another gripping story.

Dhananjay

Dhananjay

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Suri, the maker of hit films like Duniya, Jackie, Anna Bond, Kendasampige, and Tagaru, is now set to treat the audience to another gripping story. His next — Popcorn Monkey Tiger (PMT) — made headlines just with the title, and the one-minute teaser released on Tuesday has once again grabbed eyeballs.

It shows the lead actor, Dhananjay, and the background score by music director Charan Raj, as well as DOP Shekar’s work is raw and rustic.

The picturisation of flowing water, dripping blood, fluttering butterflies, the blinking and excited eyes of a small baby, accompanying the sound of machetes, bells, and the name, Maaaye, hint at elements of intense action, revenge, and bloodshed. The director creates intrigue and strikes the right chord with viewers.

The story, penned by Suri, along with Surendrananth, is set amid the mafia world. Its teaser is now being discussed among various filmmakers, including director Ramgopal Varma.

Suri says, “Maaye represents women, the mother earth, who stands as a root for every living things today. Women, who come across men in different relationships -- as a mother, sister, wife, lover -- also become the reason for all the fear and faith, It is nothing but looking into the mirror of life.”

Bankrolled by Sudhir, Popcorn Monkey Tiger comprises an ensemble star cast, including Niveditha  Amrutha Iyengar, Sapthami, Monisha Nadgir and Goutham.

The film is now in the post-production stage, and the makers are planning to release it in either January-end or February.

