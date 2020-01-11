Aditi Arya is the latest to join team Ravi Chandra

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Express News Service

Upendra seems to be on a shooting spree, and is dividing his schedule between three projects. The Real Star, who was busy shooting for Jayaram-directed Buddhivanta 2, has joined the sets of Ravi Chandra. The film is inspired by the Telugu flick, Balapu, directed by Omprakash Rao and produced by Kanakapura Srinivas.

The commercial entertainer has Ravichandran and Upendra coming together as brothers. Shanvi Srivastava and Nimika Ratnakar are playing the female leads, and the third heroine to join the team is Aditi Arya. The latter made her Kannada debut with the mythological drama, Munirathna Kurukshetra, in which she played the role of Uttare, and was paired opposite Nikhil Kumar. Ravi Chandra will be Aditi Arya’s second outing in Kannada, and she is said to be participating in the shoot along with Upendra.

According to a source, a major action sequence, choreographed by stunt master and director, Ravi Varma, is currently being filmed in Bengaluru. The music is composed by Arjun Janya. The team is currently in the last phases of shooting, and is left with a few more sequences to shoot. Meanwhile, Upendra hopes to take up R Chandru’s upcoming directorial project, Kabza, from Monday.

